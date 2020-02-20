Bear River High Modernization Begins

The first of what will likely be two modernization phases for Bear River High School will begin soon. The Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees has received construction bids. Work is scheduled to begin in late spring and early summer and should take about two years, according to Principal Chris Roberts. He says among the most notable upgrades will be for the agriculture program…

click to listen to Chris Roberts

Roberts says air conditioning will also be installed for the rest of the campus, including the gym and multipurpose auditorium. District Superintendent Brett McFadden says equipment upgrades are also ahead for classrooms and shops…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

Roberts says new sidewalks will also be installed at Bear River High and the quad area will look much better. Funding comes from the 2016 voter-approved bond, Measure B, which also covers other schools in the district. McFadden about half of the 47-million dollars has been expended.