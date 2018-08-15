Bear River High Principal Leaving

On the first day of classes Wednesday, Bear River High School lost its principal. Amy Besler has resigned, in order to take a job in the Elk Grove School District, the largest such district in the north state. Besler says she’s going to be the director of professional development…

click to listen to Amy Besler

The new superintendent for the Nevada Joint Union High School District, Brett McFadden, says the news was not unexpected, that he knew Besler had been interviewing in that district and would likely be leaving…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

Besler has been principal at Bear River High for about three years…

click to listen Amy Besler

McFadden estimates it’ll take about six to eight weeks to find a replacement.