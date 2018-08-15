< Back to All News

Bear River High Principal Leaving

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 6:23 PM PDT

On the first day of classes Wednesday, Bear River High School lost its principal. Amy Besler has resigned, in order to take a job in the Elk Grove School District, the largest such district in the north state. Besler says she’s going to be the director of professional development…

click to listen to Amy Besler

The new superintendent for the Nevada Joint Union High School District, Brett McFadden, says the news was not unexpected, that he knew Besler had been interviewing in that district and would likely be leaving…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

Besler has been principal at Bear River High for about three years…

click to listen Amy Besler

McFadden estimates it’ll take about six to eight weeks to find a replacement.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha