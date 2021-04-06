< Back to All News

Bear River Levels Rise During Rollins Powerhouse Test

Posted: Apr. 6, 2021 12:43 AM PDT

The Division of Safety of Dams and the California Department of Fish and Game mandate routine testing of the Rollins Reservoir powerhouse. Nevada Irrigation District Public Information Officer Tomi Riley says they coordinate them with PG and E. And the next 24-hour test begins late Tuesday evening…

The district says flows will ramp up from 27 cubic feet per second to 500 cfs…

Along the Bear River, there is currently a six-inch depth before the test begins, with releases happening gradually. After the peak depth is reached, the river slowly recedes.to the normal level by Wednesday evening.

