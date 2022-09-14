Bear River Library To Be Transformed

More changes for Nevada County’s library system. County officials say the current location of the Bear River Library, on the High School campus, is not a suitable spot for a public library. So, Library Assistant Hilary Peery told the Board at its meeting on Tuesday that it’s being moved to previously-leased commercial space on Combie Road…

The Board approved the 721-thousand dollar project. Peery says the more spacious spot will be open for more hours and more days, with better public and Wi-Fi access. It will also share space with the sheriff’s substation that’s also moving there from a nearby location. Supervisor Ed Scofield says the current location has not been very well-known and under-utilized…

The new location will also include a conference meeting room that residents and public officials can use. There will also be a section for younger children. It will also have after-hours access. The project is scheduled to start around November and will take six to nine months to complete.