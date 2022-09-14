< Back to All News

Bear River Library To Be Transformed

Posted: Sep. 14, 2022 12:42 AM PDT

More changes for Nevada County’s library system. County officials say the current location of the Bear River Library, on the High School campus, is not a suitable spot for a public library. So, Library Assistant Hilary Peery told the Board at its meeting on Tuesday that it’s being moved to previously-leased commercial space on Combie Road…

click to listen to Hilary Peery

The Board approved the 721-thousand dollar project. Peery says the more spacious spot will be open for more hours and more days, with better public and Wi-Fi access. It will also share space with the sheriff’s substation that’s also moving there from a nearby location. Supervisor Ed Scofield says the current location has not been very well-known and under-utilized…

click to listen to Ed Scofield

The new location will also include a conference meeting room that residents and public officials can use. There will also be a section for younger children. It will also have after-hours access. The project is scheduled to start around November and will take six to nine months to complete.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha