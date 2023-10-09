Bear River Rec District Celebrates Changes

Wednesday afternoon, the Bear River Recreation and Park District celebrates their new general manager, plus a revitalized sports field. Miranda Brown was appointed in July, after serving as a Board member for one year. The Board Chair says Brown has many years of related experience, along with ten years of educational work for the Nevada Joint Union High School District. Brown says Gary D. Clarke field now has new turf fit for soccer, baseball, and lacrosse, as well as some flag football….

The field was built and dedicated to Clarke in 2011, one of the first board members, who was instrumental in forming the special district in 1994. It’s located on Magnolia Road and, in addition to the intermediate school’s P-E classes, it welcomes hundreds of teams and thousands of individual users who enjoy recreational leagues and activities year-round. Also, birthday parties and informal games for businesses and other members of the public. Meanwhile, Brown is looking for further expansion in the district. That includes land purchases for a Community Park in Alta Sierra and another county park, among other things…

The half-million dollar field rennovation was made possible, in part, with funding from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation, along with a state parks bond.