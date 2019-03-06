Bear River Student Featured on Shriners Telethon

A local high school student will be featured on the Shiner’s Hospital Telethon on Channel 40 this afternoon. Emily Bucher, a competitive dancer from Bear River High School, who has a rebuilt knee courtesy Shriner’s Hospital, will be featured as part of the fundraising broadcast. Emily and her mother, Traci, were Tom Fitzsimmons’ guests on KNCO Insight Monday. Emily had been experiencing problems with her knees since her infancy and had her first surgery at just two and a half years of age. After 12 more years, multiple doctors, and four more surgeries, Emily landed at Shriner’s Hospital. She says it was the first time that a doctor had mentioned what may have appeared to be obvious. Emily had no meniscus.*

Even though she was in pain most of the time, Emily took up dance and was realtively active, but she says it wasn’t easy.*

During a sixth surgery the doctor the doctor made a discovery and took action based on the new information. He basically rebuilt the maniscus stretched it to provide coverage and securerd it with four anchors and a screw.The surgery was success and twelve weeks later Emily was walking with out crutches and in less than a year back to competitive dance. The Bucher’s have nothing but praise for Shriners Hospital.*

Shriners providing the surgery and follow-up care at no cost to the Bucher family.The Shriner’s Telethon runs 7AM to 10 PM on Fox 40. Emily will be featured during the 5:00PM hour.

