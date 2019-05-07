< Back to All News

Bear River Students Doing Graphic Design Work

Posted: May. 7, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

Some Bear River High School students interested in graphic design are getting a giant head start, thanks to a new class that is being offered for the first time this year. It’s taught by Christina Levinson…

But that’s not all. Besides getting high school and college credit for the class, and learning graphic design, they are also working for the community. Levinson has her classroom set up like a business, and is offering to do graphic design work around town…

The price is right, too, although Levinson says one client did give the class a one hundred dollar gift card for their efforts. Levinson says the work is good, too, and even admitted that some of her students are better than she is, which she calls a little confronting, but awesome at the same time.

