Bear Yuba Land Trust Acquires Higgins Pond

It’s a small acquisition for the Bear Yuba Land Trust, but they consider it an important one…

Community Engagement Manager Laura Petersen says Higgins Pond is just under one-and-a-quarter acres in the south county, at the corner of Combie and Armstrong roads. It was once considered part of a 31-acre development known as Cascade Crossing, but it’s now been transferred to the land trust to operate as an aquatic nature preserve…

The Bear Yuba Land Trust will also work with local schools to build and monitor bird boxes, and install native plants. Petersen says the area will not be open to the public all the time, but, without a lot of parks in the area, it will allow south county residents to get a close-up nature experience.

