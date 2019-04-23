< Back to All News

Bear Yuba Land Trust Decries Wetlands Plan

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 12:35 AM PDT

The Bear Yuba Land Trust is among those concerned about another proposal to roll back environmental rules passed during the Obama administration. The proposal, from the Environmental Protection Agency, would narrow the range of water bodies eligible for federal protection. The Trust’s co-executive director, Erin Tarr, says that would impact about two-million acres of streams and 20-million acres of wetlands around the country…

Fourteen states, including New York and California, plus the District of Columbia, say the plan ignores scientific evidence that shows the importance of wetlands…

Tarr says Nevada County has an abundance of wetlands. She also points out that California has stronger protections in place than most states. Meanwhile, a group of seventeen states, led by West Virginia, has sent a separate letter supporting the proposal. They say it would provide relief to landowners and farmers. It’s one of dozens of efforts by the Trump Administration to rescind environmental rules to boost energy and agriculture industries.

