Bear Yuba Land Trust Holds Gala and Awards Dinner

It’s an awards dinner and fundraiser. The Bear Yuba Land Trust is holding their ‘Open Spaces and Wild Places’ gala and conservation awards tomorrow night. The land trust’s Robin Milam says two prominent community members will be honored. Neil Robinson of the Robinson Ranch family, and Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser…

Robinson and is family are working with the Land Trust on an easement of over 16-hundred acres of their ranch, and when completed, will have protected their entire three thousand acre property from future development. Kiser is being recognized for the Wolf Creek Trail effort, and other projects. The evening features a farm to fork dinner, and a live and silent auction…

Open Spaces and Wild Places is from 5 to 9pm at the Miners Foundry.

