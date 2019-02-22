< Back to All News

Bear Yuba Land Trust Looking to Add Volunteers

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 7:27 AM PST

If you like nature and the great outdoors and have some time to do some volunteer work, the Bear Yuba Land Trust is looking for you. The nature conservancy group is holding an orientation for volunteers. Land Trust Voluinteer Coordinator Felicia Van Hecke says it’s just three hours to learn about what their organization does, and find out if it’s something you’re interestred in…

The 23rd is tomorrrow, and the orientation is in the morning. Van Hecke says it starts at 9am, but you should get there a few minutes early to sign in…

There are also administrative positions available if you can’t work outside. The orientation is at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley. Breakfast snacks will be available.

