Beat The Heat #2: Mendocino’s Little River Inn

The quest to “Beat-the Heat” continues… Driving north along the Mendocino Coast on Highway 1, after leaving the Anderson Valley travelers will pass a number of inns along both sides of the roadway. The Little River Inn is a picturesque property on a hillside overlooking the seascape.

History: The property has been in the same family since the late 1850’s. Owner Manager Cally Dym and her husband Executive Chef Marc Dym currently run the accommodations and the restaurant. The property is from Cally’s side of the family but wasn’t always an inn.

Restaurant hostess Sue McKinney, also a relative of Cally’s, shares a bit more of Cally’s side of the family.

Sue says her brother has written a book about the history of the inn.

Over the years the property expanded from the main building including the bar and restaurant to a combination of buildings including 65 luxurious rooms most with full ocean views.

Choices: Along with the rooms, bar and restaurant, there is a spa and a golf course.

Golf: Cally says the addition of a 9-hole golf course came as a sort of afterthought in the 1950s.

Her grandfather actually building the course.

The course described as tricky to play with spectacular views.

The Restaurant: The restaurant is one of the finest on the coast featuring locally sourced seafood and proteins along with farm fresh produce grown on their own farm.

McKinney says the chicken is a local favorite because of the careful preparation.

The restaurant also offers a full breakfast service for inn guests. The bar also a main part of the Little River Inn operation.

Famous Guest: Cally shares that one of the rooms is named in honor of movie star James Dean.

The inn owner not pleased with Dean’s appearance or behavior.

The final straw was Dean kicking up his cowboy boots on the bar.

The Little River Inn is dog friendly and has a number of packages including family packages…but most people come for the romance.

Cally also saying it’s the family feel that brings people back year after year.

Some of the best deals come during seasonal festivals and during the fall and winter holidays including a Friendsgiving package with the more rooms you book, the greater the discount… and all through December rooms are 25% off. More information available at https://www.littleriverinn.com