Beat The Heat #4: Stay in Mendicino Village- MacCullum House

Another unique way to beat the heat is to actually stay in Mendocino itself. The town or village sits on a piece of land that stretches out into the Pacific with Smugglers Cove and Big River to the South. The MacCullum House is just two minutes from Catch a Canoe and is right in the heart of Mendocino. MacCullum House General Manager Saya Hansen says the mansion was built in the 1880’s.

Reminders of the original family still exist.

The main house including the restaurant is surrounded by a number of other rooms.

The multi-level Water Tower Room provides an experience not found in any other hotel.

Some rooms come with stories as well.

Along with a Water Tower Suite and Suites in an upgraded barn structure, other smaller cottages are available.

Hansen says the grounds are one of the highlights.

Often times in the MacCullum House is booked for weddings as they have an outdoor tented event space and book blocks of rooms for wedding parties.

The restaurant features longtime Mendocino chef Alan Kantor.

Kantor known for his quality dishes made from locally sourced meat and seafood along with farm fresh fruits and vegetables.

The bar is managed by a former Nevada County resident.

Hansens says the location being right in town definitely is a benefit.*

A number of outdoor activities just steps from the MacCullum House.

The MacCullum House is pet and child friendly and is part of three other properties in Mendocino: The Inn also includes MacCallum Suites, a luxury mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the Jedediah Smith, a two-bedroom, one bath newly-remodeled vacation rental, and Ocean Song, a large, two-bedroom house that sleeps six. More information available at: https://www.maccallumhouse.com/