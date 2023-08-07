Beat The Heat #5: Brewery Gulch Inn- Secluded Gem of Mendo Coast

Along with staying at historical Inns in Mendocino, or a resort like setting along the coast, another cool place to stay in the Mendocino area, almost completely hidden from view from the highway by trees, is the Brewery Gulch Inn.

General Manager Sarah Rowe started with thin in 2017.

It is a relatively new inn, transforming from an old brewery, then barn-style accommodation, to its current elegant form in 2001.

Coincidentally, the Inn has established a partnership with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to provide bird watching opportunities around the area.

The Inn also has a Spa Pavillion offer a number of pampered services.

The food takes the secluded inn experience to another level.

Along with wine hour there is a food offering.

Steven Smith is the executive chef who moved to Brewery Gulch after leading the kitchen at the Albion River Inn. His team is responsible for all meals.

As a service to its guests, and because of its somewhat isolated location, the Inn can also assist with local transpiration once you check-in.

However, there are spectacular local walks as well.

Brewery Gulch itself also has some history.

Sarah says weather is prime this time of year and jokes about sometimes this is also referred to a “Fogust”… which can be quite refreshing if you are escaping the heat.

More information is available at https://www.brewerygulchinn.com/