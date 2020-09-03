< Back to All News

Beer Revenue to Support Local Businesses

Posted: Sep. 3, 2020 12:22 AM PDT

A local brewery and grocery store partnering to sell beer to benefit Nevada County businesses. Briar Patch Communication Specialist Laura Petersen, says Grass Valley Brewing Company and Briar Patch Food Coop have teamed up to produce and distribute a gluten-free IPA.

Listen to Laura Petersen

Petersen says that only 50 cases of the limited edition brew were produced, and the beer can only be purchased at the BriarPatch.

Listen to Laura Petersen

Two dollars from each four-pack of Unity in the Community will go towars the Nevada County Relief Fund to be redistributed to other businesses struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the partnership, the Briar Patch created the artwork for the beer, while Grass Valley Brewing Compnay was responsible for the beer. Petersen says its a good beer for the summer.

Listen to Laura Petersen

The 50 cases hit the shelves of the Briar Pach on Wednesday and are expected to sell out before the end of September.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha