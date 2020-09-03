Beer Revenue to Support Local Businesses

A local brewery and grocery store partnering to sell beer to benefit Nevada County businesses. Briar Patch Communication Specialist Laura Petersen, says Grass Valley Brewing Company and Briar Patch Food Coop have teamed up to produce and distribute a gluten-free IPA.

Petersen says that only 50 cases of the limited edition brew were produced, and the beer can only be purchased at the BriarPatch.

Two dollars from each four-pack of Unity in the Community will go towars the Nevada County Relief Fund to be redistributed to other businesses struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the partnership, the Briar Patch created the artwork for the beer, while Grass Valley Brewing Compnay was responsible for the beer. Petersen says its a good beer for the summer.

The 50 cases hit the shelves of the Briar Pach on Wednesday and are expected to sell out before the end of September.