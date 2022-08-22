< Back to All News

Behavioral Health Director Likes Newsom Proposal

Posted: Aug. 22, 2022 12:20 AM PDT

Nevada County’s Behavioral Health Director likes the intentions of Governor Newsom’s investment in mental health and substance abuse supports for young Californians. Newsom is seeking a four-point-seven-billion-dollar overhaul for those up to 25 years old. Phebe Bell says the focus is on upgrading help at the schools, where students can all get a comparable level of service, instead of relying on more expensive private help…

Bell says the pandemic merely exacerbated an already steady decline in thousands of young people. Recent numbers from the governor’s office show 284-thousand are dealing with major depression, with two-thirds not receiving treatment. Bell also says although it’s mostly teens who fall into that category, it’s more effective to intervene at an even younger age…

Newsom’s plan also includes training and support for 40-thousand new mental health professionals. It also allocates five-billion toward a Medi-Cal initiative to better integrate behavioral health services for low-income children.

