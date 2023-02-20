< Back to All News

Behavioral Health Director Part Of Diversity Pgm

Posted: Feb. 20, 2023 12:12 AM PST

Behavioral Health Departments are seen as a safety net, often as a last resort, for people in mental crisis. And Nevada County’s director was recently one of just three California leaders, among only 21 nationwide, who recently completed an 11-month course centered on diversity, equity, and inclusion. For Phebe Bell, she hopes that will improve access for more of the local population, although not just from a racial perspective…

Bell says she and her two California colleagues came together on one project for the first-ever Equity-Grounded Leadership Fellow Program. She says it was on improving recruitment and retention of a dwindling workforce through a more diverse staff…

Participants had access to numerous experts in the field and were provided mentorship and support through coaches, advisors, and peers.

