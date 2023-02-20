Behavioral Health Director Part Of Diversity Pgm

Behavioral Health Departments are seen as a safety net, often as a last resort, for people in mental crisis. And Nevada County’s director was recently one of just three California leaders, among only 21 nationwide, who recently completed an 11-month course centered on diversity, equity, and inclusion. For Phebe Bell, she hopes that will improve access for more of the local population, although not just from a racial perspective…
click to listen to Phebe Bell
Bell says she and her two California colleagues came together on one project for the first-ever Equity-Grounded Leadership Fellow Program. She says it was on improving recruitment and retention of a dwindling workforce through a more diverse staff…
click to listen to Phebe Bell
Participants had access to numerous experts in the field and were provided mentorship and support through coaches, advisors, and peers.
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines