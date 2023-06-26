Behavioral Health Dept Also Getting Housing Help

After getting support on improving their workforce, county behavioral health departments are now getting state funding boosts for housing those with serious conditions. The Governor’s Office has awarded over 900-million dollars for unsheltered persons in 53 counties. And Nevada County Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says they’re getting three-point-six million that can be used over five years. He says that’ll provide housing for around 30…

Gruver says the grant can’t be used for new housing facilities…

Gruver says placements could also come through the state’s new Care Court program that hasn’t been established in Nevada County yet. And he says they’re expecting to get even more funding beyond this award.