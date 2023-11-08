Behavioral Health Homeless Grant Approved

Nearly a-quarter of those experiencing homelessness in California report having a serious mental illness. So the state recently established what’s called the Behavioral Health Bridge Housing Program, allocating one-and-a-half billion dollars. And Nevada County Supervisors have approved a resolution accepting a three-year three-point-six-million dollar grant from that program. Speaking at Tuesday’s Board meeting, the county’s Homeless Services Program Manager, Brendan Phillips, says the funds will be utilized to secure transitional housing through long-term motel stays and master-leased housing. With its primary partner being Hospitality House, it will provide 25 to 30 new beds…

click to listen to Brendan Phillips

The agreement will provide the capacity to services approximately 150-200 individuals. County Supervisor Heidi Hall praised the progress on this issue, compared to six or seven years ago…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

Case management of individuals is also included. That’ll include identification and stabilization of a local support network, care coordination, and promoting life skills.