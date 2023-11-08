< Back to All News

Behavioral Health Homeless Grant Approved

Posted: Nov. 7, 2023 5:22 PM PST

Nearly a-quarter of those experiencing homelessness in California report having a serious mental illness. So the state recently established what’s called the Behavioral Health Bridge Housing Program, allocating one-and-a-half billion dollars. And Nevada County Supervisors have approved a resolution accepting a three-year three-point-six-million dollar grant from that program. Speaking at Tuesday’s Board meeting, the county’s Homeless Services Program Manager, Brendan Phillips, says the funds will be utilized to secure transitional housing through long-term motel stays and master-leased housing. With its primary partner being Hospitality House, it will provide 25 to 30 new beds…

click to listen to Brendan Phillips

The agreement will provide the capacity to services approximately 150-200 individuals. County Supervisor Heidi Hall praised the progress on this issue, compared to six or seven years ago…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

Case management of individuals is also included. That’ll include identification and stabilization of a local support network, care coordination, and promoting life skills.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha