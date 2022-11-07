< Back to All News

Behavioral Health Housing Expansion Gets Hearing

Posted: Nov. 7, 2022 12:28 AM PST

A project we told you about earlier this year, which is designed to find more supportive housing for residents with mental health challenges in Nevada County, gets its first hearing on Thursday. That’s when the County Planning Commission will discuss it. Senior County Planner, Kyle Smith, says it features the construction of six one-bedroom apartments for Behavioral Health clients, near Newton Road and Highway 49. It would replace an aging county-owned ranch home where three clients have been living. They could be moved to the apartments, along with three new clients…

Smith says the Planning Commission must approve a rezoning of the ten acres, along with a conditional use permit, to move the project forward…

If the rezoning and conditional use permit are okayed, the recommendation would later be considered by the Board of Supervisors for final approval. There’s been no construction date announced for the project yet. But it would take six to nine months to complete the work.

