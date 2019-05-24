< Back to All News

Benefit Concert for Local Musician Tonight

Posted: May. 24, 2019 7:27 AM PDT

The local music community is rallying together to help one of its own. Several local bands and musicians are putting on a benefit concert tonight at the Miners Foundry. It’s called ‘Rockin’ For Rayo’, and co-organizer John Taber says it’s a benefit for Saul Rayo…

Listen to John Taber

Rayo is well enough and will actually be performing with his band ‘The Rayos’. Also on the lineup is Achilles Wheel, Petty Luv, Objects in the Mirror, Lolo Gervais, the Bob Woods Trio, and special guests. Peter Wilson will be there–he says it should be a great evening…

Listen to Peter Wilson

The show is tonight at 7, doors open at 6.

–gf

