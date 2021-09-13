Bennett Fire Also Human-Caused

Just like the River Fire, the Bennett Fire in Grass Valley is also believed to have been human-caused, according to Cal Fire. Officials says the blaze was started along the roadway in two separate locations along East Bennett Road. But a more specific ignition source has not been determined and no one has been detained or charged. The blaze, which began August 25th, scorched 59 acres. No buildings were damaged or destroyed. But several vehicles went up in smoke. And around seven-thousand residents had to be evacuated.