Betancourt Pleased With Outcome

Posted: Aug. 28, 2019 9:01 PM PDT

It will be two woman, one a Democrat and the other a Republican that will runoff in November for California Assembly District 1. The top vote getter for the special election appears to be Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt from Shasta County. She tells KNCO it was a team effort and she will continue to focus on a positive bipartisan approach.

With the field being narrowed down to two candidates, the second being Republican Megan Dahle from Lassen County, Betancourt says her campaign will be taking another look at potential strategies but she will continue to gather support across party lines.

Betancourt received thirty-nine percent of the vote districtwide, and in Nevada County had fifty four percent.

The runoff will be November 5th.

