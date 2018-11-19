< Back to All News

Better Air Quality Days Ahead For Nevada County

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 12:06 PM PST

Despite the better air quality in Nevada County, Air Pollution Control Specialist Sam Longmire says the health advisory will remain in place through Tuesday, since there is still a possibility of more smoke blowing in from the Camp Fire…

Longmire, who’s with the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, says the worst day for air quality in Nevada County was last Wednesday, the only day it was in the “hazardous” range. There was also an extended period of air quality in the “very unhealthy” range last Thursday. But since then, he says it’s mostly been “moderate”. And with rain on the way, starting on Wednesday, Longmire says there should be a more drastic improvement…

High atmospheric pressure has kept the rain away for about six weeks, and Nevada County has had only one rain system move through this fall.

