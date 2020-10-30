Better COVID Tier Not Helping Del Oro Much

It’s been two weeks since the Del Oro Theatre had its second COVID-interrupted reopening. And Sierra Theatres Vice-President Azriel LaMarca describes attendance as “not too bad”, despite the restrictions and limited availability of new films…

And since Nevada County is now in the second-best COVID infection tier, or Orange Tier, that means theatres can now have 50-percent capacity, which was a factor in the reopening. But LaMarca says it hasn’t been as helpful as it may appear…

But LaMarca says as the weather becomes more cold and wet that may lure more moviegoers. Only the largest auditorium at the Del Oro is open and no other movie theatres have been open this year. As for this weekend, one new film has been added, “Honest Thief”, starring Liam Neeson. LaMarca says the best draw has been their only other new feature, the Robert De Niro comedy “The War with Grandpa”. And if you’re looking for something to do this Halloween weekend, they’re also showing “Beetlejuice” and “Nightmare On Elm Street”.