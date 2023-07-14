Beware and Prepare for Severe Heat

This weekend is set to be one of the hottest so far this year with temperatures in Nevasda County expected to be over 100 degrees for at least a couple of days. As part of a weekly news segment with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital leadership, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tyler Hill says being cautious cannot be stressed enough.

Dr. Hill says hydration is key so start drinking water early in the day and be sure to take regular breaks in a shaded area if you are doing strenuous activities.

Hill also says to ease into the work if you are not acclimated to working in the sun. Sunscreen and appropriate clothing along with a wide brimmed hat and sunglasses are also important for protection.

A person may be sweating, and cheeks may get flushed, but those are normal responses to allow the body to release heat.

If changing the environment, using icepacks, and drinking does not relieve symptoms, at that point a medical intervention is like necessary.*

Treatment includes adding intravenous fluids to cool them down and provide additional evaluation to determine if hospitalization will be required.