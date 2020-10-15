Bias Workshop And Virtual Race Discussions Here

The newly-named Equity and Inclusion Leadership Alliance describes itself as a coalition committed to reducing bias and inequality in Nevada County institutions, including healthcare, law enforcement, education, and more. And they’re hosting a Virtual Half Day Cultural Competency Workshop Friday morning. County Librarian Nick Wilczek says it’s called “The Hidden Bias of Good People: Implicit Bias Awareness”. He says part of the focus is on how bias is measured and how to reduce and manage it…

For more information, sign up links, and details visit “my nevada county dot-com-slash-Hidden Bias Good People”. And to support these community conversations, Wilczek says the library is hosting an online series of events, called Living Room Conversations ,starting Monday, with the first one covering race…

There are four other Living Room Conversations also scheduled on related topics, all of them are from 5:30 to 7pm on Mondays, with the same sign up address as the workshop.