Bicycle Classic a Mix of Old and New

The Nevada City Bicycle Classis returns for the 58th year, however, it has a couple of new elements. The first beinhg the change of date. Traditionally the classic was run on Father’s Day, however, Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser says this year it is a week later.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Strawser says the Classic is also changing course this year- reverting to the original cousre and not going all the way down Broad St. However it will still have two high-speed sharp left-hand turns.

Listen to Duane Strawser

A new addition is the Nevada City Classic Brewfest on Saturday evening from 6-9pm.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Then Sunday is a full array of events leading up to the races.

Listen to Duane Strawser

The races conclude with the Men’s Professional race beginng around 5:30 PM.

Strawser suggests coming out Saturday evening from 6-9 to enjoy the pre-race festivities and then Sunday to follow the actual races.