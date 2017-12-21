< Back to All News

Bicycle Classic No Longer On Father’s Day

Posted: Dec. 21, 2017 12:01 PM PST

With attendance dwindling, the Nevada City Bicycle Classic is being moved to the Sunday after Father’s Day, or June 24th. Mayor Duane Strawser says the community has changed and the race has lost its sense of tradition…

And with more competing events on that weekend, Strawser says there’s less lodging available for people wanting to stay overnight for the race. It will be only the second time in the 56-year history of the event that it will not be on Father’s Day. Strawser says organizers have also restored the original, and shorter, course layout, which will open up the streets more…

Strawser also says fewer elite racers have been participating in the Bicycle Classic in recent years from Reno, since there is now a separate race on the Saturday before Father’s Day. He also says it’s getting tougher to cover all the overtime costs that must be paid to government employees, as well as law enforcement, for race preparation work.

