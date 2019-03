A bicyclist escaped serious injury in Grass Valley Monday morning, after being hit by a car. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it happened in the 900 block of East Main Street…

Bates says the male bicyclist was treated for some cuts and abrasions, but declined transportation to a medical facility…

Both the name of the bicyclist and the female driver were not available.