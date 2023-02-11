Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Hit By Vehicle

A Grass Valley bicyclist has been seriously injured, after being hit by a vehicle this (Fri.) morning. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it occurred on Squirrel Creek Road, east of Gold Drive, which is south of Rough and Ready. He says the driver, Fredo Tarp, also from Grass Valley, was travelling in the same direction as the bicyclist, 59-year-old David Hughes…

Bice says there’s not much of a shoulder area for bicyclists or pedestrians on that stretch…

Bice says it doesn’t appear that there was any criminal negligence from Trap and he was not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.