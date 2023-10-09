< Back to All News

Bicyclist Seriously Injured On Hwy 174

Posted: Oct. 9, 2023 3:31 PM PDT

A 57-year-old bicyclist has suffered major injuries, after being clipped by a driver Sunday afternoon. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it happened on a narrow stretch of Highway 174, near East Empire Street…

The bicyclist, Peter Dennis, lives in nearby Cedar Ridge. Bice says there’s no bike lane on that part of the highway…

A condition update for Dennis was not available. Bice says the driver was not cited at the scene, but could be later.

