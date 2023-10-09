Bicyclist Seriously Injured On Hwy 174

A 57-year-old bicyclist has suffered major injuries, after being clipped by a driver Sunday afternoon. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it happened on a narrow stretch of Highway 174, near East Empire Street…

click to listen to Officer Bice

The bicyclist, Peter Dennis, lives in nearby Cedar Ridge. Bice says there’s no bike lane on that part of the highway…

click to listen to Officer Bice

A condition update for Dennis was not available. Bice says the driver was not cited at the scene, but could be later.