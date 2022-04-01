< Back to All News

Biden Gives South Yuba Nude and Scenic Status

Posted: Apr. 1, 2022

In a move sure to surprise unsuspecting tourists and locals alike, the South Yuba River has been given a new designation. And SYRCL Executive Director Melinda Booth says it comes straight from the top…

click to listen to Melinda Booth

Booth says the designation does allow footwear, such as sandals and hiking boots, as well as head coverings. But it does specify that no socks or footwear rising above the calf are allowed. She also says many SYRCL-sponsored events will also be all-nude. That includes the annual River Cleanup, State of the Yuba, and major donor Emerald Circlee events. But it would be clothing optional for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, due to the colder weather in January…

click to listen to Melinda Booth

Booth says in an era of partisan division, it turns out that nudity is a great unifier.

 

