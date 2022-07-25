< Back to All News

Bierwagen Seeks Second Term On NID Board

Posted: Jul. 25, 2022 12:13 AM PDT

Maintaining a stable water supply is also one of the main goals for the second incumbent on the NID Board of Directors running for re-election in November. Chris Bierwagen was elected to his first term in 2018, for Division Two…

click to listen to Chris Bierwagen

Bierwagen says NID has many projects that develop additional supplies, while at the same time protecting the watershed. These include meadow restoration, reforestation, and conservation. He says the district also thinks it could collaborate with the Fire Safe Council on five projects to help reduce the wildfire danger…

click to listen to Chris Bierwagen

As for more water storage, Bierwagen has been a supporter of such ambitious projects, in the past, as Centennial Dam. But, that proposal has been in limbo. He says he’ll wait for completion of the Plan for Water study, which features a 50-year outlook, to help him make a decision on those kinds of issues.

