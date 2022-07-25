Bierwagen Seeks Second Term On NID Board

Maintaining a stable water supply is also one of the main goals for the second incumbent on the NID Board of Directors running for re-election in November. Chris Bierwagen was elected to his first term in 2018, for Division Two…

Bierwagen says NID has many projects that develop additional supplies, while at the same time protecting the watershed. These include meadow restoration, reforestation, and conservation. He says the district also thinks it could collaborate with the Fire Safe Council on five projects to help reduce the wildfire danger…

As for more water storage, Bierwagen has been a supporter of such ambitious projects, in the past, as Centennial Dam. But, that proposal has been in limbo. He says he’ll wait for completion of the Plan for Water study, which features a 50-year outlook, to help him make a decision on those kinds of issues.