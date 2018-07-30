< Back to All News

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Looking for Bigs

A longtime organization dedicated to supporting youth in Nevada County is looking for for help. Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Nevada County has been in operating for over 31 years and has connected thousands of children with adult mentors- also referred to as “Bigs.” Currently, Executive Director, Lindy Beatie, says they can always use more help.

There are only a few requirements to be a “Big”; and the results are rewarding.

Beatie says that becoming a Big take about two months because of a somewhat rigorous, but necessary, background check. Along with fingerprinting and reference checks, there is an interview process.

For more information regarding Big Brothers and Big Sisters visit the website- BigsOfNC.org

