Big Brothers Big Sisters Merges With El Dorado

It’s a big change for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County…
Spokeswoman Lindy Schasiepen says both counties serve about the same number of children, but El Dorado County has a larger admiistrative staff and more resources, and also administers some additional programs. The organization matches older people as mentors for children one-on-one. Schasiepen says the merger makes sense for both chapters, but there was a concern over making sure that local donations made for Nevada County stay in Nevada County…
The new organization is called Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra. For now, their website is still the same (www.bigsofnc.org).
–gf
