Big Brothers Big Sisters Merges With El Dorado

Posted: Nov. 26, 2019 12:02 PM PST

It’s a big change for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County…

Listen to Lindy Schasiepen 1

Spokeswoman Lindy Schasiepen says both counties serve about the same number of children, but El Dorado County has a larger admiistrative staff and more resources, and also administers some additional programs. The organization matches older people as mentors for children one-on-one. Schasiepen says the merger makes sense for both chapters, but there was a concern over making sure that local donations made for Nevada County stay in Nevada County…

Listen to Lindy Schasiepen 2

The new organization is called Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra. For now, their website is still the same (www.bigsofnc.org).

–gf

