Big Brothers Big Sisters Unveils New Logo

It’s an organization that has been around for over a hundred years, but leaders at the top feel its time for a fresh new look. Big Brothers Big Sisters has introduced a new logo, hoping to look younger, and more appealing to milennials.

Nevada County chapter spokeswoman Lindy Schasiepen describes it…

The old logo was a drawing that featured a bigger person, a heart, and a littler person, and was light purple in color. Schasiepen says the new logo is brighter…

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides someone older to spend time with younger people, and even has a ‘big pal’ program, where a teenager can mentor a middle school child. Schasiepen says they always need volunteers. The new logo is now in use, and was officially unveiled on Monday.

–gf