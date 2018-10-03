< Back to All News

Big Brothers Big Sisters Unveils New Logo

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

It’s an organization that has been around for over a hundred years, but leaders at the top feel its time for a fresh new look. Big Brothers Big Sisters has introduced a new logo, hoping to look younger, and more appealing to milennials.

Nevada County chapter spokeswoman Lindy Schasiepen describes it…

Listen to Lindy Schasiepen 1

The old logo was a drawing that featured a bigger person, a heart, and a littler person, and was light purple in color. Schasiepen says the new logo is brighter…

Listen to Lindy Schasiepen 2

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides someone older to spend time with younger people, and even has a ‘big pal’ program, where a teenager can mentor a middle school child. Schasiepen says they always need volunteers. The new logo is now in use, and was officially unveiled on Monday.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha