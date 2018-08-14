< Back to All News

Big Changes Ahead For Hospitality House

Big changes ahead for Nevada County’s homeless shelter. Hospitality House is diversifying services, with the goal of drawing more people in and creating more long-term community progress. That’s through a modified three-prong approach that mostly expands existing services. Executive Director Nancy Baglietto says they’re hiring three Community Liaisons. Two will go out more regularly to assess current needs of the estimated 370 to 600 homeless residents. They’ll also work more closely with nearby businesses that report behavior problems, including criminal activity…

The third Community Liaison will drive a van recently-donated by United Way, to transport the homeless to various appointments and services. And a new “Recuperative Care” program adds daytime hours, so that people without a home can heal from medical issues 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Baglietto says Hospitality House is also expanding the number of beds, from 54 to 69, that will also be available year-round…

Tuesday morning, County Supervisors approved a two-year 485-thousand dollar contract for the “Recuperative Care” program, which is also partially funded by Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

