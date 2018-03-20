< Back to All News

Big Changes Planned For National Hotel

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

The new owner of the National Hotel in Nevada City is planning major changes, but changes he thinks you are going to like. Jordan Fife bought the hotel from Tom Coleman last month, and is looking to make some significant renovations. Fife says, for one thing, the outside needs to be fixed up…

Listen to Jordan Fife 1

Fife says he also plans on moving the restaurant upstairs, so people can dine on the veranda, which used to happen years ago. Fife says the changes also shouldn’t take as long as many people might think…

Listen to Jordan Fife 2

Fife added, though, that if it takes longer to make things better, he’ll wait. The hotel first opened in 1856, and is considered to be the oldest, continuously operating hotel west of the Rockies.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha