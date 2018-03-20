Big Changes Planned For National Hotel

The new owner of the National Hotel in Nevada City is planning major changes, but changes he thinks you are going to like. Jordan Fife bought the hotel from Tom Coleman last month, and is looking to make some significant renovations. Fife says, for one thing, the outside needs to be fixed up…

Fife says he also plans on moving the restaurant upstairs, so people can dine on the veranda, which used to happen years ago. Fife says the changes also shouldn’t take as long as many people might think…

Fife added, though, that if it takes longer to make things better, he’ll wait. The hotel first opened in 1856, and is considered to be the oldest, continuously operating hotel west of the Rockies.

