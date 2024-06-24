Big Drop In NevCo Unemployment Rate

Although Nevada County’s jobless rate, in May, remained the same from a year ago, at three-and-a-half percent, there was a notable monthly decline. Luis Alejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says it dropped from four-point-two percent in April, although that’s actually not very unusual for this time of year. He also notes a year-over increase in the local labor force of 890, even though there was no annual change in the rate…

Alejo also mentions that civilian employment had an annual increase of 850. But there was a monthly decline of 160, even though the jobless rate was lower…

Nevada County has the 13th-lowest jobless rate among the state’s 58 counties. Meanwhile, the Governor’s Office reports that California created 43-thousand-700 jobs last month, which is one out of every six jobs in the nation. And since May of 2020, which was at the height of the pandemic, the state has gained three-point-one million jobs.