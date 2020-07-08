< Back to All News

Big Honor For Big Brothers Big Sisters

Posted: Jul. 7, 2020 5:58 PM PDT

A major honor for the recently-formed new chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters that helps children in Nevada County. It’s been recognized as one of six exceptional local agencies. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra has been named Small-to-Mid Agency of the Year for 2019. Executive Director Brenda Frachiseur says last fall’s merger with El Dorado County, including South Lake Tahoe, has meant more innovation and growth…

click to listen to Brenda Frachiseur

Frachiseur also praises staff and volunteers for what she describes as their extraordinary efforts…

click to listen to Brenda Frachiseur

Frachiseur says services have expanded 50-percent with the merger. In a statement, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America says the Northern Sierra chapter recieved the distinction for demonstrating outstanding leadership and increasing the number of children served in surrounding communities.

