Big Rig Hits Dorsey Drive Overpass

Major traffic backups, including on detour routes, after a big rig failed to clear the Dorsey Drive overpass on the southbound Golden Center Freeway Wednesday afternoon. CHP Officer Mike Steele says there were no injuries, but four other motorists’ vehicles were disabled and had to be towed away…

There were no injuries. Steele says both southbound lanes were closed for about an hour, while Cal Trans assessed the damage…

Southbound traffic was backed up for about two miles, with residual congestion on such alternate routes as East Main Street in Grass Valley. The drivers of the big rig and pilot car continued on until they found a safer place to pull over, which was near the Bear River Saw Mill, off La Barr Meadows Road.