Biggest Financial Gift Ever For Habitat Chapter

Posted: Feb. 9, 2018 11:28 AM PST

It’s being called the single largest individual gift in the 20-year history of Nevada County Habitat for Humanity. Associate Director Lorraine Larson says an anonymous person donated his Nevada City home and property. She says it was better for them to sell the property, which brought in about 280-thousand dollars…

Larson says the unexpected funding boost will help Habitat start an entirely new neighborhood. She says they’re currently inviting prospective homebuyers to attend application orientation meetings. And, already, they have over 200 people registered, vying for just two homes…

In a news release, Nevada County Habitat for Humanity says sky high prices and a severe affordable housing shortage result in major challenges. Last year, Habitat purchased a new parcel, with plans for a future neighborhood of four to five homes. The organization says land, infrastructure, and impact fees are their most difficult expense. To date, Habitat has completed 31 homes, providing homeownership for 47 adults and 88 children.

