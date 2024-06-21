< Back to All News

Bill Could Still Reduce Landline Service

Posted: Jun. 21, 2024 4:54 PM PDT

Local excitement for landline advocates from the recent decision from the California Public Utilities Commission is now more muted. The Commission has officially rejected AT and T’s request to withdraw as the so-called carrier of last resort. But Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall says an end run around that ruling is now being attempted in the Legislature. It’s under a bill that was recently introduced by Assemblymember Tina McKinnor…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

And even more concerning for opponents is that the legislation would apply throughout the state to all providers, not just to AT and T territories, which are the largest in California. A news release says the Commission’s rejection of AT and T’s request underscores the importance of ensuring universal access to essential telecommunications services. Hall says cell phone service remains spotty in many foothill locations, especially during emergencies like wildfires…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

Meanwhile, the Commission has also opened a new process it says will provide an opportunity to update carrier of last resort rules and high-cost-fund programs, to better meet the needs of Californians and to achieve the state’s Broadband for All objectives.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha