Bill Could Still Reduce Landline Service

Local excitement for landline advocates from the recent decision from the California Public Utilities Commission is now more muted. The Commission has officially rejected AT and T’s request to withdraw as the so-called carrier of last resort. But Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall says an end run around that ruling is now being attempted in the Legislature. It’s under a bill that was recently introduced by Assemblymember Tina McKinnor…

And even more concerning for opponents is that the legislation would apply throughout the state to all providers, not just to AT and T territories, which are the largest in California. A news release says the Commission’s rejection of AT and T’s request underscores the importance of ensuring universal access to essential telecommunications services. Hall says cell phone service remains spotty in many foothill locations, especially during emergencies like wildfires…

Meanwhile, the Commission has also opened a new process it says will provide an opportunity to update carrier of last resort rules and high-cost-fund programs, to better meet the needs of Californians and to achieve the state’s Broadband for All objectives.