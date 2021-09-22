< Back to All News

Bill Requires Online TRO Filing Option At All Courts

Posted: Sep. 22, 2021 12:42 AM PDT

Legislation that requires all court facilities that process domestic violence restraining orders and temporary restraining orders to allow online filings is expected to be signed by Governor Newsom. County shelter-in-place orders, due to the pandemic, forced many victims to be confined with their abuser, with limited or no access to the courts. But in Nevada County, Community Beyond Violence Executive Director, Stephanie Fisher, says that option has already been available here. And it’s also simply more convenient…

Meanwhile, Fisher says despite the easing of coronavirus restrictions this year, with vaccines available, domestic violence incidents in the county are still triple of pre-pandemic numbers…

The measure’s author, Assemblyman Marc Levine, says without alternatives to file restraining orders victims of domestic violence will continue to be exposed to harm, with limited opportunities to escape a dangerous cycle of violence.

