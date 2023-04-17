Bill Would Increase Cal-Fresh Benefit Minimum

A bill to raise the minimum Cal Fresh benefit to 50 dollars is scheduled to be heard by a State Senate committee today (April 17th). Nevada County Social Services Director Rachel Pena says that could potentially help around 36-hundred households, or about 20-percent of all recipients…

Advocates for the bill say the investment is necessary, to avoid a huge “hunger cliff”, in light of the recent elimination of the second allotment that had been in place since the start of the pandemic, until this month…

Pena says the legislation would encourage more people to apply. She says right now the paperwork may not feel worth it for the current minimum amount. The author of the measure estimates the change would benefit 700-thousand low-income Californians. Opponents cite state budget concerns, as the change would cost about 95-milion dollars a year.