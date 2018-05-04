< Back to All News

BioBlitz Sunday

Posted: May. 4, 2018 5:25 AM PDT

Its an opportunity for you to be a biologist… or just enjoy a hike along a canal. On Sunday from 10AM until 2PM, the public is invited to help collect information on living organisms around the Cascade Canal and Orene Weatherall Trail above Nevada City. The South Yuba River Citizens League is partnering with the Bear Yuba Land Trust to perform a BioBlitz!  SYRCL Megan Learned says it’s about identifying species.

The Bear Yuba Land Trust Cascade Canal/Orene Weatherll Trail off Gracie Rd in Nevada City. If you want to participate, bring your hiking shoes, lunch and your smartphone.

The data will be collected and stored by the Bear Yuba Land Trust and will be used to compare species over time.

