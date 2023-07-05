Biomass Contract Approved By N-C City Council

A new state law requires cities and counties to procure annually a quantity of organic waste products to meet mandated target amounts. And so the Nevada City City Council has approved a first-year biomass contract. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council, at its recent meeting, that there currently isn’t compliant mulch or compost available for the city to purchase from local vendors. And if there was, it would cost about 10-percent more than purchasing it through the contract with Desert View, which is an outside vendor. Nevada City’s procurement targets are 74 tons this year, 159 in 2024, and 246 in 2025…

Food waste is also included…

The law requires jurisdictions to procure 30-percent of their organic waste targets this year. It’s 65-percent next year and 100-percent by 2025. Also, the city would need to find a way to distribute and track, for compliance purposes, 246 tons of mulch or compost annually.