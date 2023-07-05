< Back to All News

Biomass Contract Approved By N-C City Council

Posted: Jul. 5, 2023 12:03 AM PDT

A new state law requires cities and counties to procure annually a quantity of organic waste products to meet mandated target amounts. And so the Nevada City City Council has approved a first-year biomass contract. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council, at its recent meeting, that there currently isn’t compliant mulch or compost available for the city to purchase from local vendors. And if there was, it would cost about 10-percent more than purchasing it through the contract with Desert View, which is an outside vendor. Nevada City’s procurement targets are 74 tons this year, 159 in 2024, and 246 in 2025…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

Food waste is also included…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

The law requires jurisdictions to procure 30-percent of their organic waste targets this year. It’s 65-percent next year and 100-percent by 2025. Also, the city would need to find a way to distribute and track, for compliance purposes, 246 tons of mulch or compost annually.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha