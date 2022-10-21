< Back to All News

Biomaterials and Drug Residue Are Officer Hazards

Posted: Oct. 21, 2022 12:29 AM PDT

Sanitation can be especially important to first responders. And that includes the Grass Valley Police Department. Deputy Chief Steve Johnson says one of their officers came up with an out-of-the box idea that was funded by the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council earlier this year. It’s an industrial boot cleaner…

click to listen to Deputy Chief Johnson

Fentanyl and human waste are just some of the examples of substances that officers commonly encounter. The cleaner is at the patrol entrance of the department building…

click to listen to Deputy Chief Johnson

If not cleaned, Johnson says trace material can be tracked back inside, including in work spaces, where it could potentially cause contamination and health issues. The Council donated the estimated cost of around 24-hundred dollars for the device.

