Biomaterials and Drug Residue Are Officer Hazards

Sanitation can be especially important to first responders. And that includes the Grass Valley Police Department. Deputy Chief Steve Johnson says one of their officers came up with an out-of-the box idea that was funded by the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council earlier this year. It’s an industrial boot cleaner…

Fentanyl and human waste are just some of the examples of substances that officers commonly encounter. The cleaner is at the patrol entrance of the department building…

If not cleaned, Johnson says trace material can be tracked back inside, including in work spaces, where it could potentially cause contamination and health issues. The Council donated the estimated cost of around 24-hundred dollars for the device.