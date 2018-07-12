Bird Source Of Power Outage In Penn Valley

Over two-thousand PG and E customers were without electricity for about an hour and a half Thursday morning. Utility spokesperson Brandi Merlo says Penn Valley was mainly affected, but some Rough and Ready residents were also in the dark. She says the power outage was caused by a bird…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Merlo says it’s not unusual for various creatures to be the source of a problem…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Merlo says the original report of the outage was at around 6:50am, with restoration at around 8:35am.